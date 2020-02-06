‘Taboo gone’: Ruling coalition in Germany shaken by fresh crisis after Merkel’s CDU breaks ranks on not cooperating with AfD

Germany’s Christian Democrats – the ruling party of Angela Merkel – have found themselves in a fresh crisis after members in the state of Thuringia defied ‘recommendations’ to avoid working with the anti-establishment AfD party.

The political mayhem stems from the election in eastern Germany’s Thuringia region last October, when the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) more than doubled its support and came in second after the ruling Left Party. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), on the other hand, was left red-faced, losing 13 seats in regional parliament and finishing third.

After months of arguments, the Left, Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens agreed to form a minority government, expecting to easily re-elect the Left’s incumbent Bodo Ramelow as Thuringia’s minister president. Their plans were unexpectedly halted on Wednesday when the AfD sided with the CDU and pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) to narrowly outvote Ramelow’s candidacy and elect FDP’s Thomas Kemmerich instead.

The move instantaneously sent shockwaves across Germany, creating a rift between Thuringia’s CDU branch and its leadership in Berlin. CDU’s chief and Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer accused her colleagues of breaking rank by violating the party’s usual policy of avoiding any cooperation with the anti-establishment and anti-migrant AfD.

The Thuringian CDU members have “explicitly acted against the recommendations, demands and requests of the party,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The upset was exacerbated by the fact the FDP has the smallest faction in the region’s parliament after it barely passed the five percent threshold required to gain any seats. Kemmerich “does not have the majority in parliament,” the CDU chief said, and working with his cabinet will have “consequences” for the local Christian Democrats. She even suggested a new vote in Thuringia.

Merkel also slammed the election of Kemmerich as “unforgivable,” saying that the vote’s “results must be reversed.”