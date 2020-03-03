Tahith Chong ‘rejects Man Utd contract’ as he nears Inter Milan transfer

Manchester United look like they have lost the fight for Tahith Chong as he nears a transfer to Inter Milan in the summer on a free deal

Tahith Chong has turned down the latest contract from Manchester United as he nears a transfer to Inter Milan.

The 20-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season after signing in 2016 from Feyenoord.

Chong has been earmarked for a big future in football.

But contract negotiations have failed over the past months amid interest from clubs across Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had tried to incorporate the youngster during his time in charge and he has made 10 senior appearances this season.

And the winger’s representatives are in talks with Inter Milan over a transfer in the summer.

Chong will be able to join for free when his contract expires, according to Tuttosport.

He looks set to sign a five-year deal at the Serie A outfit with plans to loan him out next year.

However, the starlet is against joining Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning, another club under the ownership.

There are plans afoot, though, for Chong to join either Verona or Sassuolo on loan.

But a deal has not been reached yet, giving other clubs the chance to steal in on the United ace.

Chong is desperate for first-team action, something not probable at the San Siro despite their loan plans.

If he does move to Inter, it will be the fourth player to sign for Antonio Conte from Old Trafford.

The ex- Chelsea manager has already snapped up the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

Chong most recently proved his quality with an assist for Fred against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night.

“From the start straight away we got after them,” Chong told MUTV.

“You could see just for the first five or ten minutes there’s a goal coming. Obviously we get the first goal and continue from there. It’s a brilliant night for us.

“That was the game plan – get after them and score some goals. Playing some good football as well first half. So it’s brilliant to see.

“At half time the manager spoke to us and said keep it going, score some more goals and enjoy playing in these kind of games. That’s what we’ve done second half.

“The boys have done a good job looking for me, trying to get me into the game. I really enjoyed that 45 minutes so it’s really good to get on the pitch.”