Taiwan adds one COVID-19 case, total at 380

The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by one to 380, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Thursday.

The new patient, a student of the Taiwan Normal University, was believed to have contracted the virus from his roommate, who tested positive earlier, the agency said in a press release.

He was among 448 people identified as contacts, and the university has suspended all classes and asked students to take online courses from April 6 to 17.

Among the island’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 326 were imported. A total of 80 confirmed patients have recovered, and five died.