Taiwan adds three COVID-19 cases, puts total at 385

The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by three to 385, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Saturday.

The new patients were believed to have contracted the virus during their trips overseas, the agency said in a press release.

Two of the three patients, a man in his 60s and the other in his 70s, returned to Taiwan from the United States on April 10 while the other one, a woman in her 20s, had been studying in France and came back to Taiwan on April 3, the statement said.

Among the island’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, 331 were imported. A total of 99 confirmed patients have recovered and six died.

Since fewer people went out to donate blood amid the epidemic, the island’s blood banks have run short of reserves, according to the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, an organization running the island’s blood donation.

The reserve for type O blood across the island would only meet the medical needs in next 4.9 days while the stocks of type A, type B, and type AB bloods would also fail to meet the demands for more than seven days, the foundation said in a press release, calling on the public to actively make donations.