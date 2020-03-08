Taiwan adds two new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, March 5 (Xinhua) — The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection cases in Taiwan has increased by two to 44, according to the island’s epidemic monitoring agency Thursday.

One of the new patients, a woman in her 50s living in northern Taiwan, sat across from another woman who had been confirmed of the virus, at a flower arrangement class on Feb. 24 and 25, and was listed as one of close contacts, the agency said in a press release.

She was hospitalized for having a fever and sore throat Tuesday and was tested positive Thursday after taking the infection test Wednesday, the statement said.

The other new patient, a man in his 30s living in northern Taiwan, was suspected of contracting the virus during his trip to the Philippines from Feb. 28 to March 3. He first had stomach discomfort and diarrhea on March 2 in the Philippines and then developed throat irritation when he was back in Taiwan before being hospitalized Wednesday.

As of now, a total of 301 suspected cases have been under quarantine in Taiwan. Among the confirmed cases, 12 have recovered with one death, while the rest are in stable condition.