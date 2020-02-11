Taiwan compatriots, enterprises donate funds, materials for mainland’s virus battle

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A number of Taiwan compatriots and enterprises have donated funds and materials for the mainland’s battle against the novel coronavirus, which is at a crucial moment, according to authorities.

The total value of the donations was about 120 million yuan (17.2 million U.S. dollars) as of Thursday, incomplete statistics showed.

Among the donors are the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland and renowned Taiwan enterprises Ruentex, MediaTek and Want Want, as well as Taiwan enterprises associations based in Hubei, Beijing, Tianjin, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Fujian.