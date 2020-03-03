Taiwan confirms another COVID-19 patient

TAIPEI, March 2 (Xinhua) — The daughter of the 34th patient of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Taiwan was on Monday confirmed to have been infected of the virus, raising the total number to 41, according to the island’s epidemic monitoring agency.

The new patient, a woman in her 20s, visited and took care of her mother in the hospital from Feb. 15 to 26, the agency said in a press release, adding that she did not travel outside Taiwan recently.

Her mother, in her 50s who also has not left Taiwan recently, has been hospitalized since Feb. 14 for low blood sugar but reported no respiratory symptoms in the beginning. She began to develop a cough and fever on Feb. 21 and was confirmed to be infected on Feb. 28.

A cleaner and three nurses, who had close contact with the elderly woman in the hospital, were confirmed to be infected on Feb. 29.

A total of 289 people have been identified as contacts, 197 of whom were cleared, the agency said.

As of Sunday, among the confirmed cases, 12 have recovered with one death, while the rest are in stable condition.