Taiwan confirms one COVID-19 case with infection source unidentified

TAIPEI, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Another case of novel coronavirus infection was confirmed in Taiwan Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 24, according to the island’s epidemic monitoring agency.

The patient, a woman in her 60s living in northern Taiwan, had not traveled outside Taiwan in the past two years and the authorities are investigating the source of her infection, the agency said in a press release.

She showed symptoms of fever and cough on Jan. 22 and was hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia on Jan. 30 before being placed in an intensive care unit on Feb. 10.

The case was identified due to a large-scale review of serious flu-like cases dating back to Jan. 31 launched by the island’s health authorities.

A total of 360 people, including the woman’s family members, her friends and workers at the clinic and the hospital she had visited, were identified to have been in close contact with her, the press release said.