Taiwan creates political obstacles to mainland vaccines: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday said Taiwan authorities created political obstacles to the use of mainland vaccines by the people on the island.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said some people in Taiwan continued to fabricate various excuses and lies for refusing to accept vaccines from the mainland. In pursuit of selfish political gains, they are endangering the lives and health of local people.

Zhu made the remarks at a press conference when asked about the possibility of donating vaccines to Taiwan through the Red Cross.

“The head of Taiwan’s epidemic response agency has repeatedly said that mainland vaccines will not be used, so there are obstacles to this issue indeed, mainly political ones,” she said.

The vaccination work has been carried out in an orderly manner across the mainland, Zhu said, adding that appropriate arrangements will be made for the eligible population, including Taiwan compatriots, on the mainland.

She also underlined that the mainland’s vaccination push is conducted on the premise that vaccine recipients apply on a voluntary basis and be well-informed.

The free vaccination drive on the mainland has been carried out in an orderly manner to gradually establish an immunity barrier and curb the spread of the virus, Zhu said. Enditem