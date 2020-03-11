Taiwan-funded enterprises donate over 43 mln USD for mainland COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — Taiwan-funded enterprises and business people from the island have donated more than 300 million yuan (around 43.16 million U.S. dollars) in funds and materials as of Wednesday to support the Chinese mainland in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, according to preliminary data.

The Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, its local branches and Taiwan-funded companies in provincial-level regions including Hubei, Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Fujian have been making donations since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Taiwan companies and industrial and commercial groups on the island have also made generous donations.