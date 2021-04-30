Taiwan reports 3 local, 3 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, April 28 (Xinhua) — Taiwan on Wednesday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, two of which are linked to the Taiwan-based China Airlines, the local COVID-19 monitoring agency has said.

Two family members of China Airlines pilots tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The third local case was a family member of a previously reported confirmed case.

So far, nine China Airlines pilots and four of their family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The island also recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia and India on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,116, including 12 deaths, according to the agency. Enditem