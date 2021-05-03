Taiwan reports 4 COVID-19 cases linked to cluster

TAIPEI, May 2 (Xinhua) — Taiwan on Sunday confirmed four new local cases of COVID-19, all of which were related to Taiwan-based China Airlines cargo pilots and an airport hotel, the local disease monitoring agency said.

Three of the new local cases were family members of a housekeeping employee who had already been diagnosed with the virus at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel.

The fourth case was a family member of a cargo pilot who was also confirmed infected with the virus.

The addition of these four cases raised the size of the cluster infection to 24, including four Novotel hotel employees, three of their family members, ten cargo pilots, and seven of the pilots’ relatives.

Taiwan also recorded one new imported COVID-19 case from Indonesia on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,137, including 12 deaths, the agency said. Enditem