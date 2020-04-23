Taiwan warns coronavirus could see 2nd wave this fall

ANKARA

Taiwan on Thursday warned the coronavirus epidemic could reignite this fall or winter as the number of people infected with the disease is not enough to gain herd immunity.

Touting the country’s success in stemming the virus’ spread, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials told Anadolu Agency that the outbreak was seen in countries such as China, Europe, the Mideast, and the US, and that Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia may see more of the virus in the future.

Based on the virus’ characteristics, a CDC official underlined that respiratory viruses such as flu are hampered by hot, humid environments but the number of the cases is not enough to gain herd immunity.

Taiwan, with a population of some 24 million, was expected to be hard hit by the pandemic due to its proximity to mainland China and tourist traffic but only six fatalities and 426 cases were reported so far.

Founded after the first case was found in the country on Jan. 20, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) raised the alarm against COVID-19 to the “national security” level on Feb. 27.

The CECC organized all units of the government against the epidemic, made a map on the mass movements of people, prepared medical equipment, monitored the epidemic, strengthened measures, and made plans to screen passengers at the borders.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.6 million confirmed infections globally with over 185,000 deaths, according to US based Johns Hopkins University. More than 721,000 people recovered.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin