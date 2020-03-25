Taiwanese Students Build Disinfectant-Dispensing Lego Robot to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Lego is now being used (albeit indirectly) to fight off the spread of the coronavirus in Taiwan. Well, in one school in Taiwan, but it’s still pretty nifty.

A school in the city of Kaohsiung that has represented the country in a slew of international competitions, winning several prizes thanks to its robotics club, tasked its younger students to build a robot that spritzes disinfectant onto waiting hands using a sensor, while it gushes that “washing hands is super.”

The robot was put together to highlight how important it is to keep hands clean during what has now been classified as a pandemic – although there are just 45 cases in the country, so clearly they’re on top of the hand-washing already. Lego dioramas accompany the robot, displaying scenarios in which it’s necessary to wash your hands.

Video credit: CBS Miami

I don’t know that I’d trust a bunch of kids to keep their hands clean, and a couple can be seen prodding and jabbing at the robot, so while it’s a good idea to encourage a high standard of cleanliness, soap and water is the safest bet. Alcoholic disinfectants, like the one being wielded by this robot, can be effective, but the alcohol content needs to be at least 60 per cent, and they should be an alternative to washing hands only if you’re unable to do so, not as an outright replacement.

The virus has seen all sorts of weird shit pop up in its wake, like this $50 smartband designed to stop you touching your face, as well as the sheer stupidity of panic-shoppers who are not only screwing the rest of us over when we go to do our normal shop and find all of the essentials gone, but are also leaving food donation boxes bereft.

Some supermarkets, like Tesco, have sensibly put a cap on certain products to curtail any silly buggering, but if you’ve been left short, we’ve helpfully rounded up a few suggestions for you if you’ve found that all of the loo roll has vanished from your local store’s shelves. You’re welcome. [Reuters]