Taiwan’s DPP authority slammed for banking on epidemic to seek independence

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson Friday slammed Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for banking on the novel coronavirus outbreak to seek independence, warning that their moves are doomed to face a shameful defeat.

Since the epidemic outbreak, the mainland has offered prevention services and help to Taiwan compatriots in the mainland, treated those infected among them and sending some of the Taiwan compatriots stranded in Hubei back home on a charter flight, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, adding that many Taiwan compatriots also donated money and materials to the epidemic prevention and control efforts.

In contrast, the DPP authority has been stepping up political manipulation, provoking confrontation and undermining cross-Strait relations, Ma said.

Ma criticized the DPP authority for rolling out discriminatory measures that ignore people’s benefits and basic human conscience and morality, impeding the return of Taiwan compatriots stranded in Hubei, spreading false information and rumors to slander the mainland and attacking the World Health Organization for upholding the “one China principle.”

Noting that “Taiwan independence” is a political epidemic more poisonous than the coronavirus, Ma said the mainland is capable of and confident in winning the fight against the virus, and also has the resolve and capability to thwart any forms of “Taiwan independence” activities.