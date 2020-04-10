Taiwan’s exports to mainland rise in March with Europe, U.S. down

TAIPEI, April 8 (Xinhua) — Taiwan’s exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong increased slightly year on year in March, while those to the United States and Europe reduced, the island’s finance department said Wednesday.

Taiwan’s exports to the mainland and Hong Kong increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 11.74 billion U.S. dollars in March, accounting for about 41.5 percent of its total exports, the department said in a press release, noting that the mainland and Hong Kong remained Taiwan’s biggest export market.

The island’s exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 4.67 billion dollars in March, the statement said.

However, exports to the United States, Europe and Japan reduced by 3.1 percent, 8.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Taiwan’s total exports in March rebounded by 11.4 percent from February to 28.27 billion dollars, though 0.6 percent lower year on year, the statement said.

The department attributed the monthly increase to the resumption of business operations in the mainland as the COVID-19 epidemic eased there.

The island’s total imports in March also rose by 15.4 percent over February to 25.48 billion dollars, up 0.5 percent year on year.

Taiwan’s total exports in the first quarter stood at 78.7 billion dollars, up 3.7 percent year on year, while the imports totaled 69.17 billion dollars, up 3.5 percent year on year.