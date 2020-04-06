Tajikistan’s football league kicks off despite COVID-19

ANKARA

Tajikistan Higher League, top football division in the country, began on Sunday with three matches as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

The country’s domestic league’s new season started as scheduled behind closed doors despite all major football divisions and sports events around the globe were either suspended or canceled due to coronavirus.

Tajikistan is one of the few countries in the world without a single coronavirus case.

Istiklol defeated FC Khujand 2-1 to lift the Super Cup on Saturday before the league matches began.

In addition to Tajikistan, football leagues continue in Belarus, Burundi, and Nicaragua despite COVID-19 fears.

Sunday results in Tajikistan Higher League :

Khatlon – Istaravshan: 2-1

Kuktosh – Regar TadAZ: 0-0

Lokomotive Pamir – Fayzkand: 2-2