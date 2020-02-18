Take a BREAK! Moment farm worker, 67, takes a peek over a flimsy wooden fence 

A pensioner was left red faced and covered in mud when he leaned against a weak wooden fence – and tumbled head first into a field.

Robert Hughes, 67, was left in fits of laughter when his morning stroll around the yard in Hastings, Sussex, ended with an embarrassing but ‘hilarious’ fall.

The retired jockey had just enjoyed a post-Christmas horse ride and was waiting outside the stables when he decided to have a look out across a field on December 26 last year.

Kicking his heels he made his way across the yard, before leaning on the top bar of a wooden fence.

The weak wood immediately buckled under his weight and he was launched into the field – with his hands barely saving his face from touching the muddy ground.

His brother-in-law Steve Cloonan, also 67, couldn’t contain his laughter as he watched the CCTV footage back.

The retired HGV driver revealed Robert failed to notice a restless horse had broken the fence before he chose to lean on it.

‘He just came back from riding the horses and he was waiting in the yard,’ Steve added.

‘He was looking inside the stable before and started walking towards the fence. He then went went to lean on it and fell straight over.

‘It was hilarious. It was just one of those moments that really cracks you up. He wasn’t hurt, he just fell face first into the mud.’

As Robert tried to recover himself from the precarious position – his legs were caught on the fence while his hands were in the dirt – his sister, Steve’s wife, came into frame.

She clearly saw the fall and dropped what she was carrying to run round and check Robert was okay. As soon as it was clear it was only his ego that bruised she broke into a huge grin.

Robert himself managed to swing his legs down from the fence and was seen laughing as he looked up in the direction the woman was pointing – towards the stables.