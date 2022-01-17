Take a look at the Pa, which weighs in at 294 tons.

On Sunday, just before a winter storm hit, a super-slow ‘Superload’ snaking its way across Pennsylvania was spotted on Interstate 80 near Ridgeway, Pa.

There was no immediate word on whether the storm would cause the 213-foot-long, 294-ton load’s carefully planned travel schedule to be disrupted.

But take a look at this video, which was shot in Ridgeway on Sunday and shows the ‘Superload’ in all its glory:

1:30PM 11622 (hashtag)PAsuperload22 at Dandamp;T Towing and Repair, 9 miles south of Ridgeway, PA

6125 pounds per tire 213 feet long588,000 pounds

How do they manage that with 32 psi tires??? pic.twitter.comCRxMTqgOJr

According to PennDOT, the Superload is an empty steel tank that is being used to decommission the D1G Prototype reactor at the Kenneth A Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York.

After starting its 10-day, 400-mile journey across Pennsylvania on Jan. 1, the load is slowly making its way to Wampum, Pa.

12. If you’re looking for a

The tank will be disassembled and recycled at that location.

The Superload will move in two traffic lanes as a rolling slowdown.

PennDOT warns that this will cause traffic jams and travel delays.

The majority of the transportation, which was supposed to be completed on January 21, will take place at night to minimize the inconvenience to motorists.

Winter weather, such as the storm that swept through Pennsylvania Sunday and Monday, could disrupt or delay the schedule, according to PennDOT.

The superload travel plan will cover 16 counties and will include I-81 and I-80 travel.

The Superload will travel at a super-slow speed of 30 mph or the current speed limit, whichever is lower.

The progress of the superload can be followed on social media using the hashtag (hashtag)PAsuperload22.

511PA can be used to track road conditions.