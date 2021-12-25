Take our ‘Big Fat Quiz of the Year’ to see if you remember what happened in 2021.

Take our ‘Big Fat Quiz of the Year’ to see how well you remember the year 2021.

With Channel 4’s annual quiz show approaching, we thought you’d benefit from some practice!

Isn’t 2021 a strange year?

The Covid story has dominated this year’s news, but that’s not to say there haven’t been some incredible highlights throughout the year… In lockdown, out of lockdown, outdoor drinking, the rule of 6, vaccine passports, and booster jabs – the Covid story has dominated this year’s news, but that’s not to say there haven’t been some incredible highlights throughout the year…

Emma Raducanu was voted No. 1 in the United Kingdom by her peers.

1st.

Meghan and Harry became parents to a beautiful baby girl at the age of 18, and the world’s first malaria vaccine began its rollout…

…Britney Spears was released from conservatorship, England advanced to the Euro finals, and Donald Trump finally resigned as President!

But, without being prompted, how much news from the previous year can you recall?

So, just in time for Channel 4’s official Big Fat Quiz of the Year, which airs on Boxing Day (December 26th) at 9pm, we’ve put together a quiz to test your 2021 knowledge.

Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Guz Khan, and one more celebrity we believe will be announced closer to the time are among the big names in comedy set to appear in this year’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Wishing you the best of luck with your quiz!