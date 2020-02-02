Takeaway-ordering app provides free delivery for hospitals in Wuhan

Takeaway deliverymen unload food to a hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2020. In the middle of a severe epidemic, Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province lost the hustle and bustle of the past, with few cars and pedestrians on the roads. For the people staying at home to avoid the infection of novel coronavirus, the takeaway deliverymen in the city have become the bridge between them and the outside world. Yang Hu, a senior deliveryman of “Eleme”, Alibaba’s flagship takeaway-ordering app, is in charge of the delivery orders of Zhongjia village in Wuhan. In the afternoon of Jan. 31, the seventh day of the first lunar month in the Chinese lunar calendar, Yang and his colleagues got a big order for delivering 500 sets of fast food to a hospital four kilometers away, which they have to replace their electric bicycles with a van. Taking all the necessary measures like wearing masks and taking body temperature before going out, the riders brought the food to the hospital as soon as possible, and helped the staff there to unload and count them. “From Jan. 27, our service stations of “Eleme” in Wuhan have delivered an average of 1500 sets of food for hospitals in Wuhan for free every day. For the medical workers who risk their lives to save the patients, their orders are worth for free delivering.” Yang said while working. (Xinhua/Li He)