Taking a break from filming in Glasgow, Jon Hamm was spotted at Celtic Park.

In Edinburgh, the actor is currently filming the second season of Amazon’s Good Omens.

Last night, during his visit to Scotland, Jon Hamm was seen taking in the atmosphere at Celtic Park.

The lifting of the covid restrictions appears to have come at the perfect time for the Mad Men star, who was one of 60,000 fans allowed into the stadium on Monday night.

From a box in the stadium, the actor watched the Parkhead team take on Hibs.

Jon is currently filming the new series of Good Omens in Edinburgh, but he appears to spend a lot of his free time in Glasgow.

On Saturday morning, he was seen relaxing in the winter sun at the Botanic Gardens.

Two lucky members of the public were able to take a selfie with him while he was out for a stroll.

He stopped by Buck’s Bar for a bite to eat on Thursday, where he also took some selfies with the staff.

With First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Denise Van Outen dining at Eusebi’s Deli and the cast of Batgirl in town, Glasgow has become something of a celebrity hotspot in recent weeks.

Brendan Fraser dined at Bantawala, a popular Indian restaurant in the West End.

With filming on the blockbuster well underway, the star has been spotted around the city in recent days in the role of DC villain Firefly.