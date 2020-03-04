Takumi Minamino still struggling with ‘culture shock’ after two months at Liverpool

Takumi Minamino was given a rare start in Liverpool’s loss at Chelsea with the January import not settling as quickly as some may have thought

Takumi Minamino started just his third game for Liverpool during their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool with the Japanese star dealing with a “culture shock”.

The Reds signed the 25-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg after several impressive performances, including one at Anfield.

But he has struggled to hit the ground running on Merseyside and has found game time hard to come by with Jurgen Klopp leaving him out of his match day squad all together against Norwich last month.

The German employs a strict regime at Melwood which places huge demands on players in order make them capable of holding their own physically and the Athletic’s James Pearce reckons it has taken Minamino some getting used to.

He said: “In terms of Minamino, I actually thought that game (Chelsea) was a step forward for him. He was lively, he linked play well, and put a real shift in after being asked to play as a false No 9.

“He also made some great runs but the service to him wasn’t good enough. He desperately need a goal just to give him an injection of belief.

“That was only his third start for Liverpool and he needs to be cut some slack. He’s still adjusting to life in a new country, a new language and a new style of play.

“You can see that the physicality of English football is also a bit of a culture shock for him. Klopp always regarded him as one for the long-term rather than someone who was going to instantly improve the starting line-up.”

Minamino’s flexibility has also made it hard for him to nail down a place in the starting XI.

He plays as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder which has seen Klopp flirt with several positions after initially being criticised for not knowing where Minamino would fit into his plans.