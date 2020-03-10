Takumi Minamino’s lack of Liverpool playing time explained

Takumi Minamino has struggled to get up to speed with the demands of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since his January transfer

Takumi Minamino has tasted only 77 minutes of Premier League action having made his debut against Wolves in January.

The 25-year-old joined the club for £7.25m from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter transfer window with Jurgen Klopp asking fans to be patient with the Japan international.

However, Liverpool supporters may have been expecting to see Minamino make at least one league start having been involved in seven fixtures in total, but he did make three in the FA Cup.

The Athletic have now reported that the former Cerezo Osaka forward is not yet up to speed with Klopp’s methods at Anfield, hence why he is not yet close to being a regular starter.

The report adds that Minamino is yet to settle into life in a new country with a nod toward the language barrier and an unfamiliar style of play.

It is also suggested that the physicality of the English game has come as a culture shock to the attacking midfielder, but Klopp remains hopeful that he will become an important player in his squad over time.

He said of his performance in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea: “Takumi (Minamino) had a really good game. We could have used him much more often.

“If Neco (Williams) sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If he’d seen him it would have helped.”

Former Salzburg players Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have helped Minamino integrate into the playing squad at his new club, with the new man opening up on the dream move at the end of January.

He told the club’s official website : “Liverpool is a top-class team. Even in training I can see the very high quality and in the games we don’t feel like losing.

“But the resilience of the team, I am feeling that much stronger than before I joined.

“I’m getting used to the city and I’m getting used to the team as well.

“I have been enjoying this moment and I would love to keep doing so in the future.”

Before adding: “It is characteristic that English football has got very high intensity and is very physically tough, but that is what I expected and I have to adapt to it as quickly as possible and then I have to start playing in this style.”