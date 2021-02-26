Taliban attack repulsed, 6 killed in northern Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Six fighters including four militants and two pro-government militiamen were killed in a clash in Aqtash district in the northern Kunduz province on Wednesday, district head Mohammad Aqtash said.

The clash, according to the official, flared up after a group of Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in the district’s Janat Bagh area at 11:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, triggering a gun battle lasting for couple of hours, with the militants fleeing away after leaving four bodies behind.

Two pro-government militiamen were also killed in the gun battle, the official said.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment on the incident. Enditem