Taliban inmates’ release depends on “conditions”: Afghan official

KABUL, March 11 (Xinhua) — A spokesman for the Afghan president said Wednesday that gradual release of Taliban inmates was depending on Taliban group’s meeting the conditions, including bringing reduction in violence and fighting.

“The Tuesday’s presidential decree facilitated the release of the Taliban prisoners in accordance with an accepted framework for the start of negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government,” spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told reporters.

“The releasing of Taliban prisoners and restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan are interrelated and the Taliban must prove that the release of the inmates will lead to a reduction of violence. The significant reduction in violence will take form in exchange for releasing Taliban prisoners, so that people can feel its tangible outcomes,” Sediqqi said.

Replying to query about the formation a national negotiating team for conducting face to face talks with the Taliban, Seddiqi said “the list has been finalized and would be shared with the people of Afghanistan soon.”

The intra-Afghan peace negotiation was enabled by two agreements signed between the United States and the Taliban and between the United States and the Afghan government late last month.

The negotiating team has “limited authority” as it will negotiate with the Taliban and will hear from Taliban representatives about their demands, but the team has no authority to decide on sensitive issues and will share it with the government, he said.

On Tuesday night, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani issued a decree to release about 5,000 Taliban inmates on parole, and the release of the first 1,500 prisoners will start on March 14, according to Sediqqi.

According to the agreements, the United States and coalition forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months and the Taliban will take part in intra-Afghan peace talks.