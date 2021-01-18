Taliban key commander among 4 killed in W. Afghanistan

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Four militants including a Taliban key commander Mawlawi Zaimullah were killed as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in Gulran district of Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Sunday, an army spokesman in the western region, Mohammad Aref said Monday.

The sorties were carried out on tip-off late Sunday, when the militants under Zaimullah were planning to attack security checkpoints in the area, killing four and dispersing the insurgents, according to the official.

This is the second air raids against militants over the past 24 hours.

In the previous air attacks which conducted Sunday afternoon in Raghistan district of the northern Badakhshan province, 11 insurgents were killed and three others injured, army statement has confirmed. Enditem