Taliban leader says it’s against principles and justice to deny Afghans a UN seat.

Taliban leader says denying Afghans a UN seat is against principles and justice.

The UN Credentials Committee has postponed a decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar’s new envoys.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Thursday, the interim government of Afghanistan protested a UN committee’s decision to deny its envoy the right to reclaim the Afghan seat at the UN.

The General Assembly’s Credentials Committee decided on Wednesday to postpone its decision on the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan and Myanmar’s military junta’s applications to replace their countries’ envoys.

“This decision is not based on legal rules or justice because they have deprive the people of Afghanistan of their legitimate right,” Suhail Shaheen, the Afghan interim government’s nominee to the United Nations, said.

After a closed meeting of the Credentials Committee, which she chaired, Sweden’s UN Ambassador Anna Enestrom told reporters that the committee had decided to defer its decision on the credentials in these two cases.

The committee is in charge of approving each UN member state’s diplomatic representation.

As a result of the decision to postpone the approval of the new envoys, Afghanistan and Myanmar will be without UN representation for the majority of next year, until the General Assembly convenes its next session.

“We hope that this right is handed over to a representative of the Afghan government in the near future so that we can effectively and efficiently resolve issues of the Afghan people and maintain positive interactions with the rest of the world,” Shaheen said on Twitter.

The decision to deny Afghans UN representation comes as the country faces a looming humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the US freezing of Afghan foreign reserves.

Several international organizations have warned of a humanitarian disaster, citing the country’s financial system’s disarray and low stock markets.

Following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the fall of the US-backed administration in August, the interim government of Afghanistan removed its UN envoy.

The decision of the UN committee was also slammed by the Myanmar junta.