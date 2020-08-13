Taliban mine maker killed in bomb blast in Afghanistan

MAIMANA, Afghanistan, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — A Taliban mine maker was killed as his mine went off prematurely in Pashtunkot district of the northern Faryab province in Afghanistan on Thursday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

The mine maker was busy in making mine early Thursday to plant on a road to target security forces convoy, but the device exploded prematurely, killing himself on the spot and injuring another.

Taliban militants haven’t commented.

In a similar incident a day earlier on Wednesday three more militants were killed as their explosive device went off accidentally in Balkh province. Enditem