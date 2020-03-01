Taliban weapon cache explodes in N. Afghanistan

MAIMANA, Afghanistan, March 1 (Xinhua) — A weapon cache of the Taliban militants accidentally exploded in Shirin Tagab district of the northern Faryab province on Saturday, but caused no loss of life, said a statement of provincial police released here Sunday.

The incident took place in Islam Qala village of the restive district on Saturday evening as a result huge quantity of arms and ammunitions of the militants were destroyed, the statement added.

The weapon cache blast comes day after the inking a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban group which paves the way for the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition forces from Afghanistan.

Taliban militants who agreed on a seven-day reduction in violence on Feb. 22 ahead of inking agreement with the U.S. haven’t commented.