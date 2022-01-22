Talking dolls and red glowing eyes have been spotted inside a creepy abandoned hospital dubbed the “most haunted place on earth.”

Talking dolls and red glowing eyes have been spotted in a creepy abandoned hospital dubbed the “most haunted place on Earth.”

As part of a “dark tourism” trip to the United States, one brave urban explorer visited Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Texas last month.

The Felician Sisters, a catholic group, founded the hospital in 1950 as a rehabilitation center for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse.

After 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 1980 and left to rot.

It’s since become a popular destination for thrill-seeking ghost hunters from all over the world.

There have been reports of everything from talking dolls to red glowing eyes.

Recent images provide a rare glimpse into the current state of the haunted center.

The photographs depict various rooms within the institution, some of which still contain old hospital furniture such as rusted bed frames and wooden deks.

Another depicted a decayed doll lying on her side with her eyes shut.

You’re taken into an operating room with cupboards full of random objects and down an empty hallway covered in graffiti in one shot.

Others depict an abandoned church alter as well as an old operating room with a table and sink.

The building is littered with terrifying dolls, and one room is filled with abandoned toys.

“I was given express permission to explore the hospital as long as I remembered to lock the gate afterwards,” the British photographer said.

“While I was inside, the hospital made some noises.”

“Doors slammed shut, but that could have been the wind; however, as night fell, I believe people snuck in.”

“When I started hearing whispers and loud bangs above and below, I decided enough was enough.”

“Because so many people had broken in and stolen from the inside before, they eventually started offering paranormal tours on demand.”

“I’ve spent 16 years exploring abandoned buildings in the UK, but nothing compared to this adventure – it was truly terrifying.”