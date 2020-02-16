Tammy Hembrow goes underwear-free in a slinky cut-out dress 

Tammy Hembrow has taken her outrageous fashion sense to a whole new level, posing in what could be her raunchiest outfit ever.

The mother-of-two, 25, left little to the imagination on Monday, when she shared a photo to Instagram of herself posing underwear free in a slinky, cut-out dress.

‘You would have sworn she was an angel huh,’ the tattooed model wrote in the caption, as she sat on a marble bench at the Nobu restaurant in New York City.

Tammy’s daring frock revealed a generous glimpse of side boob, and barely covered her mid-section, derrière and legs.

She swept her blonde hair into a high ponytail and enhanced her features with a dramatic application of makeup.

Tammy accessorised her flesh-baring ensemble with a beaded pouch handbag and black stiletto heels.

Tammy, who is the founder of activewear label Saski Collection, is currently in the U.S. for New York Fashion Week.

She regularly shares workout tips with her 10 million Instagram followers, and revealed her three favourite ‘booty’ exercises in December.

She told Women’s Best that she swears by cable kickbacks, hip thrusts and glute pull-throughs.

‘I used to work out a lot more before having my kids but currently, I work out three to four times a week,’ she explained.

The model-turned-entrepreneur added that she likes to indulge in cheat meals on the weekend as a treat for herself.

Tammy has repeatedly denied undergoing a Brazilian butt lift, and insists that her physique is down to genetics and hard work.