Tammy Hembrow reveals the secrets to her pert derrière as she works out at the gym

She’s known for her pert derrière and has previously denied having Brazilian butt lift surgery.

And on Sunday, Tammy Hembrow revealed how she achieves her famous asset.

The 25-year-old headed over to his fitness account to give her eager followers a sneak peek at how she uses resistance bands to build her behind.

In the video, Tammy can be seen using a ‘booty band’ from her own range, with the pastel pink equipment giving around three to four kilograms of resistance.

The mother-of-two balanced on a padded bench with one knee, using the other leg to perform ‘rainbows,’ an exercise where the extended leg is lifted around each side of the planted leg.

In the next video, Tammy ditched the booty bands altogether, strapping one of her feet on the cable machine while completing ‘hydrants,’ a leg extension.

Later, Tammy hops back up onto the bench, using the height to amplify a simple leg lift with the cable machine.

‘Booty Bands now available,’ Tammy wrote in the caption.

She added: ‘Some booty burners with the cable machine for you guys to try too.’

The $29.99 bands come in a pack of three, which have different resistance levels, from ‘breezy’ to ‘killer.’

Tammy has repeatedly denied she has had a Brazilian butt lift, with her maintaining she has an all-natural booty.

The Instagram sensation, who is infamous for her prominent posterior, insists her look is the result of ‘genetics’ and hard workouts.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in December, she said: ‘I have always had people say that, they just don’t know that you can achieve that with working out.’

‘Obviously it is genetics and you can’t change your features but you can build muscle and shape and tone and all of that.’

While her before and after photos show a dramatically different derrière, the influencer insisted, ‘I get tired of being accused of that.’