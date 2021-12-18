Tammy Homolka was Karla Homolka’s sister.

Tammy Homolka was Karla’s sister.

TAMMY Homolka, Karla’s younger sister, died on December 24, 1990.

What happened to Tammy, and how did she pass away?

Tammy Homolka was a Canadian murder victim who was murdered by her older sister Karla Homolka and Paul Bernardo, Karla’s partner.

She died on December 24, 1990, just two weeks before her sixteenth birthday.

Karla and Paul used Halcion to sedate Tammy’s drink on December 24, 1990.

Karla was working at a veterinary hospital at the time, and she stole the anaesthetic there.

The two raped Tammy after she fell unconscious.

Karla covered Tammy’s face with a cloth soaked in anesthetic while the assault was going on.

Paul then allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts on her sister, she claimed.

Karla had initially expressed opposition to the plan, but Paul had threatened and physically abused her into cooperating.

Paul had Karla pretend to be Tammy while having sex, according to Karla, months before the assault.

“My name is Tammy,” she claimed he compelled her to say.

My age is fifteen.

“I’m a virgin who wants to marry you.”

Tammy became ill after the assault and died as a result of choking on her own vomit.

Karla covered up evidence of the assault and called an ambulance after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

Despite the chemical burn on her face, Tammy Homolka’s death was ruled an accident because the drugs in her system were undetectable in her autopsy.

Karla filed a police report alleging that her then-husband, Paul, was abusive in 1993.

She then claimed that there was more to Tammy’s death than was previously known, and that video recordings of the events leading up to her death exist.

The authorities reopened the case after Karla’s sudden admissions.

She also admitted that Paul was responsible for the deaths of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French, two other teenagers.

Karla admitted to manslaughter on two counts in the deaths of Leslie and Kristen in 1993.

She was sentenced to five years in prison for each count, plus an additional two years for her sister’s death, bringing her total sentence to twelve years.

In July of 2005, Karla was released from prison.

She remarried and has three children under the name Leanne Teale.

She lived in Montreal, Quebec, and volunteered at a local school, according to a report from the year 2020.