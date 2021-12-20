Tamsin Greig never seems at ease in this dated drama, Peggy For You, at the Hampstead Theatre.

Alan Plater’s comedy is suffocated by a sluggish production.

Peggy Ramsay is, or was, well-known in the theatrical world.

She was a well-known and feared playwright’s agent, with a client list that read like a Who’s Who of British dramatists from the mid-twentieth century onward.

After her death in 1999, one of her own, Alan Plater, wrote this play about her.

We know who Peggy is in real life.

But who is this Peggy character, exactly? Sadly, neither director Richard Wilson nor lead actress Tamsin Greig seem to know.

The first scene, when Greig holds the stage by himself, sets off alarm bells.

She’s in Margaret Ramsay Limited’s cramped offices, where the walls are always covered in framed theatrical posters and the desk is always piled high with manuscripts.

Peggy picks up the phone and rummages around, but what could, should, and should not be batty-but-witty is stubbornly not.

The sluggish first half feels endless, and we’re left wondering what the piece’s dramatic momentum is.

Is Peggy just going to have a lighthearted day at work, sending her assistant out to buy an atlas so she can finally locate Yorkshire?

Plater’s scheme is only revealed after the fact: over the course of a single day (“Historically the piece is bunk but it’s also true,” according to Plater’s notes), Peggy will see three clients at very different stages of their careers, who represent the three acts of a play.

Even with biting one-liners like “One or two of my clients become wealthy, but it is usually by accident,” Greig never seems at ease in the role.

Josh Finan plays Simon, a tyro playwright who arrives for a meeting but ends up staying for the morning, reading scripts that Peggy thrusts at him while she is interrupted by the phone’s incessant ringing (oh, how we despise the sound of that phone).

Peggy has uncovered two scenes of potential in Simon’s debut “Shades of Nothingness.”

