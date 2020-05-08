Tanger Med: continuity of operations across the Detroit

In the current context of a global pandemic, the two port authorities of Tanger Med and Algeciras Bay continue their respective activities in the service of national and international supply chains.

The maritime links between the two ports and the daily rotations of ships are ensured normally and more particularly the international road traffic (TIR) ​​for the commercial exchanges, in import as in export, between Morocco and the European Union. These exchanges include agro-industrial, agro-food, sanitary and pharmaceutical flows … and thus allow the maintenance of the respective supply chains.

To this end, regular exchanges of information and good practices take place between the two port authorities, as well as regular meetings are organized by videoconference, to guarantee the fluidity and continuity of operations. In parallel and within the framework of the advanced collaboration agreement put in place in February 2019, the two port authorities are continuing exchanges and joint work for the implementation of the device to facilitate trade flows across the Detroit, in particular the exchange of digital data on the traceability of goods and trucks throughout the various access control points in the two port areas.

Tanger Med salutes the commitment of the entire port community as well as the supervisory authorities that make up the logistics chain for this maritime bridge. This global involvement allows the consolidation of the Strait facilitation platform.