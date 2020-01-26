Tanguy Ndombele breaks silence on reported Jose Mourinho bust-up at Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele has been used sparingly by Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho so far during his time in charge as a result of injury and claims ad surfaced that the two had a training ground bust-up

Tanguy Ndombele has laughed off reports that him and Jose Mourinho have fallen out.

The Tottenham star arrived in north London for a club-record fee from Lyon and big things have been expected of him.

However, it has not quite clicked for the Frenchman, though in fairness he has had to contend with a series of injuries that have prevented him the chance to fully settle in.

There have been glimpses of the 23-year-old’s quality but it has been far and few between.

Mourinho has also grown weary with his injury record, fueling rumours that a bust-up had taken place.

“He’s always injured,” he said. “He’s injured, he’s not injured, he plays one match. This is the same since the beginning of the season.”

However, Ndombele has moved quickly to pour cold water over these reports.

“When I heard that, we all had a good laugh with my friends,” he told TF1. “There is no problem with the coach.”

However, former Leeds defender Danny Mills is insistent that there must be a problem brewing between the two.

“There’s clearly a clash of some kind or something’s happened behind the scenes for Mourinho to do the things he’s done and say the things he’s said already,” he told Football Insider.

“A manager doesn’t go in day one and say: ‘Alright, you’re out.’ It doesn’t happen like that.

“Managers need players, they know that. Managers will give players the opportunity, they will ask them do something, if they don’t do it they will ask them again.

“If they ask them again after that then they start to get a little bit annoyed.

“Once they start to get annoyed, they’re like: ‘Come on, how many times have I got to tell you?’ Sometimes it’s like dealing with children.

“Players need to take responsibility for their own actions and own attitude at times and it’s too easy sometimes to blame the manager.”