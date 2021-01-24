Tanzania controls transportation of pigs to curb African swine fever

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian authorities on Saturday directed the country’s regional and district commissioners to control the transportation of pigs to curb the spread of the African swine fever.

Mashimba Ndaki, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, made the directive after the disease has been reported in the country’s six northern districts.

In Tanzania’s northern district of Kahama in the Shinyanga region, some 500 pigs had been killed by the African swine fever

Anamringi Macha, the Kahama district commissioner, said last week the pigs had been killed since the African swine fever, a highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, broke out in late December 2020.

In March 2018, more than 900 pigs were killed by the African swine fever in southern Tanzania’s region of Ruvuma. Enditem