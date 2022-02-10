Tanzania is beset by deadly clashes over depleting water supplies.

Tanzania is wracked by deadly clashes over dwindling water supplies.

Communities are on the verge of extinction due to a lack of grazing land and water.

KILINDI is a town in Tanzania.

Tanzania is grappling with clashes between farmers and cattle herders, who have often killed each other in their pursuit of grazing land and dwindling water resources, in addition to conflicts pitting humans against wildlife.

The country’s natural resources have been put under increasing strain as a result of rising population growth and the worsening effects of climate change, putting enormous strain on land, forests, and water sources.

As armed rival groups jostle for diminishing water resources, deadly clashes have raged unabated from Arusha in the north to Kilindi in the east and Iringa in the south.

In their desperate search for animal feed and water, cattle herders have been forced to drive hundreds of their animals onto farmland, even encroaching on wildlife sanctuaries, resulting in conflicts with farmers and fierce wild animals.

Unfortunate incident

Six people were reportedly killed last week in Kibirashi village, Kilindi district, Tanga region, as herders armed with machetes, axes, swords, and guns clashed with farmers in a dispute that highlighted a massive scramble for resources.

Tanzania’s Inspector-General of Police, Simon Sirro, said 20 people have been arrested and are being interrogated in connection with the shocking incident, which has caused widespread fear.

“This is a tragic situation.”

It saddens me that people still try to make their own laws.

“Everyone involved will be pursued and punished harshly in accordance with the law,” Sirro said.

The tragic incident in Kilindi has brought back memories of the worst clash between farmers and cattle herders in the eastern Kiteto district, when 38 people were brutally killed by machete-wielding pastoralists.

As hostilities between farmers, pastoralists, and wildlife continue, observers fear that iconic plant and animal species, such as elephants, will be threatened in the long run.

According to Adam Malima, the Tanga regional commissioner, violent clashes between farmers, pastoralists, and wildlife have resulted in the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods.

“Drought is the root of the problem.”

We’ll make an effort to meet with both groups to talk about it.

