Tanzania is facing a loss of 62,000 livestock due to drought.

Officials say the situation is terrible because the stench of rotting carcasses lingers in the air.

According to officials, more than 62,000 livestock have died in Tanzania in the last month as a result of a drought that has ravaged herder communities in the northeast Manyara region.

According to Sendeu Laizer, deputy chairman of the Simanjiro district council in the region, drought killed 62,585 animals in December, including 35,746 cattle, 15,136 sheep, 10,033 goats, and 1,670 mules.

“This is a terrible situation,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding, “A heavy stench from the rotting carcasses is constantly hovering in the air as you move around.”

Thousands of animals have died as a result of the drought’s severe shortage of water and grazing pastures, according to him.

“Some herders moved to remote locations in search of water to save their remaining animals,” he said.

Pastoralists and their animals have been pushed to the brink of extinction in drought-stricken parts of the East African country by recurring drought spells.

According to weather experts, the majority of northern Tanzania has received less than 35% of normal rainfall recently, making this the worst short rainy season in decades.

State meteorologists issued a rainfall forecast for most of Tanzania in October, predicting an increased chance of below-normal to normal rains through April 2022.

A foul odor wafts through the air.

En route to Endonyogijape, a sleepy Maasai village in the northern Simanjiro district, one can see a patch of sun-drenched barren terrain covered in cattle carcasses infested with live maggots.

The horrifying sight of swollen carcasses rotting in the scorching sun is the result of a water shortage that has pushed herder communities and their livestock to the brink of extinction.

Laurent Saning’o, a Maasai herder from the area, said, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life; it’s horrific.”

The Maasai herder with dilated earlobes explained that he has lost most of his cattle, and the ones that remain are too weak to sell.

“Look at them, they’re all bones; who’d buy them?” he asked.

Because the majority of the cows that died were of breeding age, Saning’o claims he has suffered significant additional losses.

“We need immediate assistance to resolve this crisis,” he stated emphatically.

Ezekiel Mardadi, a Loiborsiret ward councilor.

