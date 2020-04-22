Tanzania produces over 1 mln tonnes of cashew nuts in 3 years: minister

DAR ES SALAAM, April 21 (Xinhua) — Tanzania has produced 1,036,698 tonnes of cashew nuts worth 3.3 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) between 2017 and 2019, the Minister of Agriculture Japhet Hasunga said on Tuesday.

Hasunga said in a statement issued by his ministry in the capital Dodoma that the number of cashew nuts processing plants increased from 21 to 30 during the three years.

“Cashew nuts is now a leader in cash crops production in the country. Production of the crop has tremendously improved after the government decided to revive farming of the crop and find markets for it,” said Hasunga in the statement.

The minister said cashew nuts were now being produced in the east African nation’s 20 regions compared to five regions that produced the cash crop before 2017.

Hasunga said between 1.2 million and 1.6 million Tanzanians were directly and indirectly employed through the cultivation and processing of cashew nuts.

He said the government was now investing heavily on the research and production of high yielding cashew nuts seedlings at the Naliendele Agricultural Research Institute in Mtwara region. Enditem