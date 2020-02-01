Tanzania renews alert over heavy rains as hundreds left homeless

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — As tens of hundreds have been left homeless in southern Tanzania after their houses were demolished by ongoing heavy rains, the country’s weather watchdog released its latest forecast on Tuesday warning that five-day consecutive rains were expected in 16 regions.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in its latest weather forecast that the rains expected on Tuesday were likely to hit in Mwanza, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Mara, Kagera, Geita, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, Rukwa, Iringa, Mbeya and Njombe regions.

The forecast said the rains were expected to disrupt transport, social services, businesses, damage infrastructure and submerge houses is some of the 16 regions.

TMA warned people in the 16 regions to get prepared for any eventualities.

On Monday, at least 4,500 people in six villages in Kilwa district in Tanzania’s southern region of Lindi were reported to have been left homeless after their houses were demolished by ongoing torrential rains.

“The victims from the six villages have been accommodated in schools and churches after their houses were swept away by flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains this week,” said Christopher Ngubiagai, Kilwa district commissioner.

Apart from the washing away of the houses, the rains have also damaged road infrastructure, farms, and killed a good number of livestock, said Ngubiagai.

He said a rescue team has been dispatched to villages affected by the rains to assess the damage, appealing to individuals and organizations to help donate relief supplies for the victims.