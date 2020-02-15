Tanzanian PM warns politicians against misleading statement on novel coronavirus

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday warned politicians to stop making misleading statements on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

“Politicians should stop making misleading statements on the virus that confuse members,” said Majaliwa shortly after attending Friday prayers in the capital city of Dodoma.

He gave the warning as infections reached more than 64,000 worldwide with a reported death toll of more than 1,380.

The premier appealed to Tanzanians to continue relying on government updates on the virus.

“The government is taking necessary measures to make sure that people are safe,” said Majaliwa.

He said there were 497 Tanzanians in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, adding that all of them were safe.

Majaliwa said since China was a very important country to Tanzania, politicians should stop giving false information on the outbreak of the virus.

On Feb. 5, Tanzanian President John Magufuli pledged his country’s full support for China in its efforts to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“Tanzania has been saddened by the outbreak of the virus, and we are ready to offer any assistance that China might need in fighting the virus,” Magufuli told Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke, during talks at the State House in the country’s commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

“(The) Chinese are our friends,” said Magufuli, expressing his condolences to the “families of Chinese who have lost their loved ones because of the virus and those who have been infected.”