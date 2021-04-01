Tanzanian police seize 438 live tortoises, arrest one suspect

DAR ES SALAAM, March 31 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian police said on Wednesday they have seized 438 live tortoises and arrested a man in connection with the illegal possession of them.

Richard Abwao, the Simiyu regional police commander, told a press conference that the suspect was arrested in Dutwa ward in Bariadi district.

“Police found the suspect in possession of three bags in which he kept the tortoises,” the police official said.

He said police had handed over the tortoises to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism as investigations continued.

In January, Austrian authorities stopped a man at Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 protected chameleons from Tanzania into the country. Enditem