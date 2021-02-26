Tanzanian president inaugurates landmark Chinese-built interchange

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Wednesday inaugurated the Chinese-built state-of-the-art Kijazi Interchange in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, making heavy traffic jams lasting for hours at the busy Ubungo junction history.

In his address shortly after he inaugurated the interchange constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Magufuli said the construction of the interchange signals an end to nightmares experienced by motorists who spent hours in traffic jams.

Magufuli, who named the interchange as Kijazi Interchange in appreciation of the former Chief Secretary John Kijazi who died on Feb. 17, 2021, commended CCECC for completing the project on time.

He urged other construction companies undertaking various projects in the country to emulate the aptitude displayed by the Chinese company.

Magufuli said the interchange greatly reduce traffic congestion with over 68,000 vehicles passing daily.

The Kijazi interchange, mainly consisting of a three level interchange with the maximum height of 17.5 meters and service roads, is the biggest project of its kind in the country. Enditem