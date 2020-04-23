Tanzanian president rules out lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAR ES SALAAM, April 22 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Wednesday ruled out a lockdown of business capital Dar es Salaam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the move was aimed at saving people from difficulties and saving the country from an economic meltdown.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House said Magufuli made the remarks when he addressed heads of defense and security organs over the COVID-19 crisis from his native home of Chato in Geita region.

Instead, Magufuli urged people to stop panicking but observing preventive and protective guidelines on the virus and at the same time participating in national building activities.

“Let’s give people facts about the viral disease. We should stop giving information that creates panic among members of the public,” said the head of state.

He urged the heads of defense and security organs to take punitive actions against people, including politicians, who were spreading false information on COVID-19.

In another development, Magufuli appointed his personal advisor for health issues, Mabula Daudi Mchembe, the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health.

The appointment in the health docket was termed as reinforcing the government’s resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magufuli also appointed Abel Makubi the country’s new chief medical officer, replacing Mohamed Bakari Kambi who has retired.

At the same time, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tanzania climbed from 254 to 284 after 30 new cases were announced on Wednesday.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said in her official twitter that 10 of the 30 new cases were from Dar es Salaam. Enditem