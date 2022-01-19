Tanzanian villagers are terrorized by hungry hyenas.

Parents who are afraid of being attacked by scavengers construct makeshift schools to protect their children.

Tanzania, USHETU

A horde of hungry hyenas has terrorized villagers and livestock in Tanzania’s drought-stricken Ushetu district of the Shinyanga region.

Hundreds of hyenas have strayed from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, posing a threat to humans and livestock.

Residents in the area say they are terrified of the nocturnal animals, which have attacked a dozen people and killed dozens of goats so far.

improvised schools

Parents in Imalange village, Sabasabini ward, Ushetu district, have been forced to construct makeshift classrooms for their children, who would otherwise walk miles into the bush to get to school.

Local residents claim that hyenas have frequently targeted the students as they walk to school.

Parents in the impoverished village have banded together to build makeshift classrooms to save their children from walking a long distance to school.

Many students have dropped out of school because of the threat of hyenas combined with the long distance to school, according to local residents.

“I’m tired of having to leave my important farm work to take kids to school.

“These animals must be killed,” Imalange resident and parent Rahel Kisena told Anadolu Agency.

Attacks that are deadly

Since November last year, dozens of people have been injured in Imalange village after being attacked by hyenas, according to local ward leaders in Ushetu.

Imalange, which is nestled next to a government forest reserve, is prone to frequent wildlife attacks, according to Emmanuel Makashi, a ward councilor.

He told Anadolu Agency, “We urge the government to take immediate action to stop further attacks by these wild animals, which are a nuisance to the public.”

In November, a hyena injured a 12-year-old student at Kabanga Primary School, prompting angry villagers to hunt down and kill three hyenas in retaliation.

The scavenger is said to have pounced on the helpless boy as he walked to school on dew-covered grass early in the morning, severely injuring him as he screamed for help.

Conflict between humans and animals

Tanzania’s Wildlife Management Authority (a.k.a. TWMA) officials

