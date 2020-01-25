Tanzanian wildlife authorities capture 11 stray lions

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian wildlife authorities have captured 11 out of 16 lions that strayed from the Serengeti National Park and wreaked havoc on residents in the areas, an official said on Thursday.

Edwin Njimbi, a senior official with the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA), said the captured lions that terrorized the villages were being kept in a special cage.

“Game officials with TAWA are still making progress to capture the remaining five lions,” Njimbi told the Serengeti district defense and security committee in Mara region.

He said the task to capture the lions was being conducted by TAWA in collaboration with the Tanzania National Parks and the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute.

Njimbi said the lions raided villages neighboring the Serengeti National Park, endangering the lives of the villagers and killing their domestic animals.

The official said the wild animals raided the villages from November 2019 to January 2020 when authorities decided to capture them.

Alphonce Msigwa, an ecologist with the Burigi-Chato National Park in northwest Tanzania, said the captured lions will be relocated to the park after 14 days of their capture.

Nurdin Babu, the Serengeti district commissioner, thanked the wildlife authorities for containing the lions that have been causing sleepless nights to villagers in the areas.