Tanzanian women are taking on male engineering dominance.

Women serve as role models in fields that were previously thought to be exclusively male-dominated.

Tanzania, DAR ES SALAAM

In the East African country of Tanzania, a new generation of young women engineers is challenging the deeply rooted male-dominated engineering profession by pursuing careers in what was once a no-go area for undergraduate girls.

As part of the women-only Structured Engineering Apprenticeship Program, which is co-funded by the governments of Tanzania and Norway, a group of engineers is being taught on a rolling basis to challenge men’s dominance in the technical field.

The initiative, which began in 2003, has served as a stepping stone for graduates, as well as inspiring schoolgirls to follow in their footsteps when the time comes.

The arena for men

For decades, the engineering profession in the United States was regarded as a man’s domain, deterring women from pursuing it.

Tanzania had only 2,595 professional engineers in 2010, according to government statistics, with only 96 (3.7%) of them being women.

Gender inequality is a serious issue that affects all aspects of human life.

While some countries have taken significant steps to combat it, others, such as Tanzania, are still trying to find a balance.

To address the issue, the Engineering Registration Board, which is in charge of regulating engineering practice, requested financial assistance from the Norwegian government in order to train female graduates and increase the number of women registered as professional engineers.

Technical skills refinement

The Structured Engineering Apprenticeship Program, which began with a (dollar)2 million grant, has helped over 400 women engineers improve their technical skills over the last decade or so, according to Veronica Ninalwo, an assistant registrar for the program.

“We’ve taken serious steps to address gender imbalance in the engineering profession because the current state of affairs did not reflect our organization’s vision,” Ninalwo said on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which was observed on February 8th.

The program, she claims, was created to train female graduate engineers and double the country’s registered engineers.

“We have given women priority so that they can obtain the necessary professional qualifications before taking on additional family responsibilities,” she told the Anadolu Agency.

Technical engineering is a field in which few women hold positions.

