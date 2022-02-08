Tanzanian women farmers make a fortune from grape farming.

Dry spells turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

Tanzania’s DODOMA

Tanzanian women farmers are making a killing growing grapes and leading a quiet agrarian revolution in the country’s winery sector, which supports hundreds of families in the capital city of Dodoma.

The dark-colored fruit, which thrives in the drought-stricken area, contributes more to raising the living standards of those who have shied away from traditional cash crops.

Women grape farmers in Dodoma, according to Miriam Silimbe, the leader of a farmers’ group, have learned important skills in growing the crop that have helped them reap attractive dividends.

“We were taught best farming practices by government extension officers, including pruning and disease management,” she told Anadolu Agency.

The farmers, according to Silimbe, have been trained to effectively manage the crop and are already producing 8-12 tons of grapes per acre each season, earning about 3.5 million Tanzanian shillings ((dollar)1,521) per ton.

Economy’s foundation

Women make up about 75% of the agricultural labor force in the East African country, which includes planting, irrigating, weeding, and harvesting crops.

As rainfall patterns become increasingly difficult to predict as a result of climate change, many women farmers in Dodoma have abandoned traditional crops in favor of grape growing, local farmers said.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the country produced 16,139 tons of grapes in 2018-2019, with 11,552 tons sold both locally and internationally.

Zawadi Chiboni, 61, observes her vineyard grow from her home window in Kintinku village.

She’s been honing her grape-growing skills for over a decade.

Unlike her parents, who despised the crop, Chiboni wishes to pass on her knowledge to her children so that they can continue the tradition and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

“Many people don’t grow grapes around here.”

They believe it is a waste of time because it necessitates a significant amount of effort and knowledge,” she told Anadolu Agency.

Drought and a rash of fungal and wilting diseases drove Chiboni away from her eight-acre farm, where she used to grow finger millet and maize.

“At this point, I’ve exhausted all of my options.

Short summary of Infosurhoy